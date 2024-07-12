IOTA Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $514.13 million and approximately $8.43 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001349 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,344,331,631 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

