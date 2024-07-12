G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. In the last week, G999 has traded 65.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $16.99 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00043789 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000116 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.