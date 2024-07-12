Audius (AUDIO) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $154.69 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,270,611,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,041,584 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.