NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Morgan Stanley

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $247.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $269.84.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $274.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.97.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

