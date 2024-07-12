Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $455.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $402.00 to $455.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $452.57.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $492.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $495.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total transaction of $1,015,876.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,664.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,366 shares of company stock worth $13,058,787. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 124,197 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 4,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.