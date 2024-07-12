Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $276.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $281.00 to $276.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PGR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.50.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $211.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.71. Progressive has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,742,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,674 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 126.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

