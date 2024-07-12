Purple Biotech’s (PPBT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Purple Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Purple Biotech stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. Purple Biotech has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.80.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Purple Biotech will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Purple Biotech

About Purple Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Purple Biotech by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

Further Reading

