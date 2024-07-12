Purple Biotech’s (PPBT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Purple Biotech Price Performance
Shares of Purple Biotech stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. Purple Biotech has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.80.
Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Purple Biotech will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Purple Biotech
About Purple Biotech
Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.
