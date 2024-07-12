Wells Fargo & Company Cuts RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $110.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RPM. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.00.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM International Announces Dividend

NYSE RPM opened at $108.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. RPM International has a 12-month low of $88.84 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of RPM International by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after acquiring an additional 170,369 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 105,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of RPM International by 534.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

