Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Given New $658.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $696.00 to $658.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
MLM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $606.08.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.0 %
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.
Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
