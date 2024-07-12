Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) PT Lowered to $52.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZD. Barclays dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ziff Davis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $47.97 on Thursday. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $75.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average is $60.39.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $314.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,239,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,771,000 after purchasing an additional 136,220 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,181,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,418,000 after purchasing an additional 247,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,202,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

