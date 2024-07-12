Thomas M. Krummel Sells 1,654 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $82,815.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 3.2 %

CWT stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $270.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.85 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 575,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,236,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,877,000 after purchasing an additional 270,786 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

