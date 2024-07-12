Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Director Kavita Patel Sells 1,500 Shares

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $84,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, June 27th, Kavita Patel sold 10,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $542,700.00.

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $59.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -57.55 and a beta of 0.23. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Arcellx by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,544,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,237,000 after purchasing an additional 578,831 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Arcellx by 292.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 248,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after acquiring an additional 185,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,017,000 after purchasing an additional 167,037 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 214,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 143,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arcellx by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 126,002 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

