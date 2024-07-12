Michael Stock Sells 4,374 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $91,897.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 785,207 shares in the company, valued at $16,497,199.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 1st, Michael Stock sold 15,626 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $325,333.32.

On Monday, June 3rd, Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $486,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $436,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.74. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

