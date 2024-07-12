Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) EVP Bradley T. Wiemann Sells 7,500 Shares

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daktronics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $13.97 on Friday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daktronics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 31.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 831.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Featured Stories

