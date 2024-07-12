Mira Wilczek Sells 5,000 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director Mira Wilczek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $111,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,276.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EverQuote Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $21.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $25.69.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 133.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in EverQuote by 446.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

