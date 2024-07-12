Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 13,324 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 13,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $148,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,506,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,343,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hagerty Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE HGTY opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGTY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hagerty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter valued at $3,473,000. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 328,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 50,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Hagerty by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

