Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 13,324 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 13,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $148,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,506,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,343,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hagerty Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE HGTY opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Hagerty
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hagerty
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- This Industrial Stock Signals a Bullish Move for Trend Followers
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 10-for-1 Stock Split: A Game-Changer for This Bitcoin-Heavy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.