Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Major Shareholder Roy Choi Purchases 140,000 Shares of Stock

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Roy Choi purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $205,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,011,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,378.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Roy Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Roy Choi bought 235,000 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $298,450.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Roy Choi purchased 258,010 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $327,672.70.

Shares of AGAE stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:AGAE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Kure Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

