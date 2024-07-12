Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $324,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,526,661 shares in the company, valued at $38,120,725.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:BOX opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.86.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BOX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,523,000 after purchasing an additional 47,220 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $2,477,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 492,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,619,000 after buying an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth $1,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.
