PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada Sells 31,250 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $658,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,566,809.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PD stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $111.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

