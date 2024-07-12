PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CFO Eric Ryan Shander Sells 30,914 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 30,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $695,874.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 462,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,251.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Ryan Shander also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PowerSchool alerts:

On Thursday, June 27th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 9,789 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $219,077.82.

On Thursday, June 20th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,797 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $107,117.01.

On Monday, June 10th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 1,600 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 16,070 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $355,468.40.

PowerSchool Stock Up 0.1 %

PowerSchool stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWSC. Baird R W downgraded PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PWSC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 6.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in PowerSchool by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in PowerSchool by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.