Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Sells £93,884.28 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Murphy sold 223,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.54), for a total value of £93,884.28 ($120,256.54).

Jonathan Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Jonathan Murphy acquired 357 shares of Assura stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($192.06).

On Tuesday, May 21st, Jonathan Murphy purchased 198,975 shares of Assura stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £85,559.25 ($109,592.99).

On Tuesday, May 7th, Jonathan Murphy purchased 774 shares of Assura stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £325.08 ($416.40).

AGR stock opened at GBX 42.05 ($0.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Assura Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 37.54 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 50.12 ($0.64). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 42.47. The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,290.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.82. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30,000.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Assura to an “add” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

About Assura

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

