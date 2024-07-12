VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 2.72% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $426,000.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

