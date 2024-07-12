Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autoliv Trading Up 1.8 %

ALV opened at $108.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.37 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.71.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. Analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALV. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

