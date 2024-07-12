Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $452.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $456.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a hold rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $445.29.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $434.99 on Thursday. Medpace has a 12 month low of $227.21 and a 12 month high of $439.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $399.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852. Insiders own 20.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,626,000 after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 652,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Medpace by 22.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 574,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 107,108 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Medpace by 312.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after purchasing an additional 319,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 15.3% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 406,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,265,000 after purchasing an additional 53,983 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

