ValiRx (LON:VAL) Trading Up 10.9%

Shares of ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.94 ($0.04). Approximately 572,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,240,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

ValiRx Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of £3.89 million, a P/E ratio of -139.45 and a beta of 0.63.

About ValiRx

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

