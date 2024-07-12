enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Stock Price Up 4.4%

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 55,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,242,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

EU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

enCore Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 20.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 23.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 17.5% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

