Siacoin Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $276.99 million and approximately $40.34 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,101.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.89 or 0.00607475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009962 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00120658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00036611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.32 or 0.00277246 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00038223 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00067271 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

