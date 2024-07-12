Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Achieves $62.70 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $62.70 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verge has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,101.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.89 or 0.00607475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009962 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00120658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00036611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.32 or 0.00277246 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00038223 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00067271 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

