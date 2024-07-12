Zcash Trading 34.8% Higher This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $383.81 million and $60.20 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $23.51 or 0.00041164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00040379 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00017961 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

