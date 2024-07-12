Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.080-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Alcoa also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.08-0.19 EPS.

AA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Shares of AA stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $45.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alcoa will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

