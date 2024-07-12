Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $0.89 on Top Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $127.33 million and $4.11 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001565 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000906 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000645 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000646 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000558 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

