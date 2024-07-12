Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.850-2.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion. Alcoa also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.190 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AA. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.45.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $45.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

