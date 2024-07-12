RPC (NYSE:RES) PT Lowered to $6.50

RPC (NYSE:RES – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get RPC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RES

RPC Stock Performance

RES opened at $5.91 on Thursday. RPC has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). RPC had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPC will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in RPC by 41.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 761,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 222,888 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 105,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RPC by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,277,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064,627 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in RPC by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in RPC by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.