Susquehanna Cuts Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $13.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PTEN. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of PTEN opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.19. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $56,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Articles

