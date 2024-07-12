Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Upgraded by Cibc World Mkts to Hold

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $135.89 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $136.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.09 and its 200 day moving average is $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,169,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,149,000 after purchasing an additional 47,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Gold by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,664,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,861,000 after buying an additional 21,407 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Royal Gold by 6.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,807,000 after buying an additional 292,357 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,581,000 after buying an additional 37,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 671,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,252,000 after acquiring an additional 73,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

