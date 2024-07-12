BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $319,000 Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 104.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,395,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,369,707,000 after purchasing an additional 372,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $2,143,388,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,598,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71,716 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,333,000 after purchasing an additional 516,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,527,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,058,000 after buying an additional 309,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,625 shares of company stock worth $913,158. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

