BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $333,000 Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $1,140,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,784 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,565,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,906 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 143.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 435,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,384,000 after acquiring an additional 256,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 29.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 953,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after purchasing an additional 219,582 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Regency Centers Stock Up 1.5 %

REG stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.73%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

