Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stake Lowered by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,619 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 24,547 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

