BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $378,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 182.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 926,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 598,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $51.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.