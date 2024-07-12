BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $378,000 Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,070,000 after purchasing an additional 115,058 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,468,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $552,493,000 after buying an additional 539,498 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,711,000 after buying an additional 508,764 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,308,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $44.84 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. Research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $90,105 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

