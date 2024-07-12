BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 3,131 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 293.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Itron were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,372,000 after purchasing an additional 142,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Itron by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,681,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,978,000 after purchasing an additional 51,874 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Itron by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 804,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,759,000 after buying an additional 110,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,126,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 398,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $103.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.68.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,852.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,852.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITRI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

