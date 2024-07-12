Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Crown were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,019,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Crown by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 504,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,658,000 after buying an additional 19,666 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Crown by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Crown by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,420 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average is $81.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CCK. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

