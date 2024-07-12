BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 4,541 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,357,000 after buying an additional 498,007 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Baxter International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,311,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,324,000 after purchasing an additional 462,239 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 797,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 419,322 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,170,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,258,000 after purchasing an additional 373,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,951,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. TD Cowen lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Baxter International Price Performance

BAX opened at $35.21 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

About Baxter International

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.