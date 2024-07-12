Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $243.50 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ESS stock opened at $278.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.85 and a twelve month high of $284.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.80%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

