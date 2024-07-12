BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.29.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $210.88 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.87.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

