Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sonoco Products worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,387,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,787,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after buying an additional 467,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 724,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after buying an additional 371,096 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,275,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after buying an additional 300,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,506,000 after buying an additional 109,983 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SON. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

About Sonoco Products

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.