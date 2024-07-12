WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,179,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2,546.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 88,784 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 34.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,768 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

NYSE WEC opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $93.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.77.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

