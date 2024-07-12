United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $321.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $310.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $321.55.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $323.88 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $330.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 24.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.35, for a total value of $1,174,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.35, for a total value of $1,174,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $84,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,884 shares of company stock worth $27,931,991 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

