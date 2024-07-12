Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $122.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $117.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.22.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.78%.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $111,255,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 390,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,500,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,347,000 after purchasing an additional 451,429 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $3,950,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

