Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

Inuvo Stock Performance

INUV opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inuvo will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Inuvo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 749,250 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

